If you’re planning your next vacation, you may want to be aware that the Government of Canada has recently updated some travel advisories for a number of popular destinations.

Before you book those tickets, here’s what you need to know.

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Canada Travel Advisory: Potential Health Risks

The travel advisory update was issued on Wednesday, advising Canadians to practice caution when in Italy, Spain, India, Greece, and China, among other locations. The advisory concerns potential health risks due to visceral leishmaniasis.

Transmission occurs through female phlebotomine sand flies that have become infected with Leishmania parasites, which are then spread to a human when they are bitten by the infected sand fly. Sand flies are often hard to notice due to their small size, and that they do not make noise. Moreover, sand fly bites are not always painful, though they do leave behind a red ring.

According to the government, there are three different types of leishmaniasis: cutaneous, mucocutaneous, and visceral. Visceral leishmaniasis occurs when Leishmania infects internal organs. This usually appears weeks or months after a bite from an infected sand fly. It can even occur years later.

Symptoms include fever, weight loss, enlarged liver and spleen, and blood abnormalities like amenia or a low white blood cell count. Visceral leishmaniasis can be fatal if it is not treated.

Avoiding Infection

A few recommendations from the government include preventing sand fly bites altogether, consulting your health care provider before leaving on your trip, and addressing potential leishmaniasis symptoms immediately.

As for preventing sand fly bites, Canadians should avoid outdoor activities between sunset and sunrise. They should also sleep in air-conditioned, screened-in rooms, or sleep under a bed net treated with pyrethroid insecticides. Sleeping off the ground can also reduce your risk of being bit.

Although leishmaniasis is more common in rural areas, it can still be transmitted in urban areas. Canadian travellers are asked to practice caution when travelling and to be aware of the potential risks.

For more information on leishmaniasis, you can check the Government of Canada’s page on it here.