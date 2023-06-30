Transport Yourself To Italy At Vancouver’s Best Pasta Places

A trip to Italy is not as far away as you may think. Indulge in an authentic Italian dining experience right here in the city at these remarkable establishments that serve the best pasta in Vancouver.

Whether you prefer traditional Italian recipes or adventurous, innovative creations, these spots have something to satisfy every pasta lover’s cravings.

Best Pasta in Vancouver

Pepino’s

Stop by this warm, laid-back Italian eatery offering pasta, cocktails and wine. Dig into cheesy garlic bread, sausage wrapped olives, baked clams, pappardelle alla bolognese, ricotta stuffed ravioli or keep it simple with their classic spaghetti and meatballs.

Address: 631 Commercial Drive

La Tana

Located next door to Pepino’s, the wine bar at La Tana is an intimate affair with a menu of small plates and pasta to share. Try their ricotta gnudi, pasta del giorno, spicy radiatori alla vodka and whipped ricotta crostino.

Address: 635 Commercial Drive

Nook

Craving pasta and pizza? Get the best of both worlds at Nook in the West End, Kits and Olympic Village. Their homemade pastas include rigatoni arrabbiata, spaghetti puttanesca, gnocchi with baby meatballs, rigatoni boscaiola and tonnarelli cacio pepe.

Address: 781 Denman Street, 1525 Yew Street, and 195 W 2nd Avenue

Fiorino

Inspired by the streets of Florence, this authentic eatery is a must. Their menu includes a selection of schiacciata bread sandwiches, pastas, salads and other Italian classics, like fritto misto and piccata di pollo.

Address: 212 E Georgia Street

Osterio Savio Olpe

Sample housemade charcuterie and wood-fired Italian fare served in an industrial-chic restaurant. Try their ricotta tortelloni, spaghetti, gemelli pasta dishes or the dry aged bone-in ribeye with bone marrow and roasted garlic.

Address: 615 Kingsway

Kissa Tanto

Enjoy Italian-Japanese fusion cuisine at this popular joint. Their menu includes lots of delicious dishes, including the spaghettoni, which includes pork, wagyu ragu, tomato, Japanese curry and spiced pangrattato.

Address: 263 E Pender Street

Ask for Luigi

This cozy eatery serves large, refined Italian dishes that are designed to share. Try their rigatoni alla bolognese, campanelle and lamb ragu and much more. The menu also includes some gluten-free choices as well.

Address: 305 Alexander Street

Robba da Matti

This quaint eatery whips up big flavors with its pasta dishes. Order their lobster and crab cannelloni, cannelloni ricotta and spinach or classic cannelloni. They have four locations across the city.

Address: 1127 Mainland Street, 1906 Haro Street, 12 Powell Street, and 1898 W 1st Avenue

Italian Kitchen

When it comes to Italian food, this place definitely knows what it’s doing. Dig into their linguine cacio e pepe, truffle spaghetti and meatballs, torchio ai funghi or mix things up a bit with their black squid ink seafood linguine.

Address: 860 Burrard Street

Lupo

Visit this cozy and romantic restaurant serving up classic Italian meals. Their pasta line-up includes ricotta gnocchi bolognese, chicken fettuccine, spaghettini pesto, tagliatelle nero, and wild mushroom talierini.

Address: 869 Hamilton Street

Zefferelli’s

Spaghetti lovers have to check out this spot. Try their spaghetti ragu, spaghetti carbonara or spaghetti pomodoro. Other options include linguine crab, tortellini gorgonzola, penne salmon and linguini funghi.

Address: 1136 Robson Street

Di Beppe

This beloved eatery features a menu filled with Italian fare, including pizza, pastas and more. Order their carbonara, cacio e pepe, puttanesca, amatriciana or pomodoro.

Address: 8 W Cordova Street

Autostrada Osteria

Start things off with their duck liver parfait or burrata with prosciutto. Pastas include tagliatelle bolognese, rigatoni alla norma, bucatini cacio e pepe and linguine al tonno. They have three locations across the city.

Address: 1481 Continental Street, 350 W Pender Street and 4811 Main Street

Cioppinos

Dig into nearly a dozen different pasta dishes at this joint. They have gnocchi, fettuccine, spaghetti, linquine, tagliolini, pappardelle and one of the best sellers, “my mother’s Sunday lasagna.”

Address: 1133 Hamilton Street

CinCin

Dig into upscale Italian dishes at this long-standing eatery on Robson. Their pasta menu includes potato gnocchi, burrata and tomato penne, ricotta and parmesan ravioli, and wagyu beef lasagna with arugula salad.

Address: 1154 Robson Street