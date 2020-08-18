B.C. Is Introducing Stricter Penalties To Enforce COVID-19 Restrictions

After B.C. announced a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases, health officials said stricter penalties are on the way.

Health minister Adrian Dix said the ministry met on Monday to map out an enforcement plan, which will come into place later this week.

Although they have not yet released details, Dix said the government will take further steps to impose stricter penalties. He added local police officers may be part of that enforcement as well.

Businesses have been inspected and while many are doing well at keeping COVID-19 restrictions in place, Dix said, “we cannot let a few wreck it for everybody else, and that is the reason why action’s being taken.”

The number of COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks and yesterday health officials announced 236 new cases since Friday.

