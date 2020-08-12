B.C.’s Rising Number of Active COVID-19 Cases Reaches 3-Month High

As health officials announce more COVID-19 cases, B.C. is seeing the highest number of active cases, since May.

The number of active cases has risen for the seventh consecutive day, with 46 new infections announced Tuesday.

RELATED: B.C. Health Officials Add 3 More YVR Flights To COVID-19 Exposure List

For much of August, the daily number of COVID-19 cases has been at least 43. However, the last death reported from the virus was reported on July 31st.

Currently there are 472 people with the virus in B.C., which is more people than at any time since May 11th.

Meanwhile, B.C. health officials have announced several cases of COVID-19 exposures on flights, restaurants, pubs and a hookah lounge.

B.C. education minister Rob Fleming announced, Wednesday, that the school start day is being pushed back by two days to September 10th to help combat the rising number of cases.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.