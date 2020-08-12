B.C. Health Officials Add 3 More YVR Flights To COVID-19 Exposure List

B.C. health officials are adding yet another three Vancouver flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The B.C. health authority has added more than 40 flights to its exposure list since the start of July.

As for this time around, two of the flights that arrived and departed from Vancouver were domestic, while the third was international.

The flights with possible COVID-19 exposure are:

Air Canada Flight # 119, Toronto to Vancouver, July 24

WestJet Flight # 186, Vancouver to Edmonton, July 27

KLM Flight # 681, Amsterdam to Vancouver, July 29

Anyone who was on the domestic flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Whereas those arriving internationally must isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

B.C. health officials are no longer directly contacting people who are seated near a confirmed COVID-19 case on a flight. However, you can see all updates On the BCCDC website.

