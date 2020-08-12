Health Officials Warn Of Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Multiple Coquitlam Pubs

Fraser Health Authority is warning people about potential exposure to COVID-19 from two Coquitlam pubs.

The health authority listed the Taphouse Coquitlam, at 405 North Rd, and Charlie Hamilton’s Pub at 1031-1162 Pinetree Way as sites of possible exposure.

RELATED: People Under 40 Make Up Half Of COVID-19 Cases In The Interior

The exposure events took place on August 1-2nd at the Taphouse between 9 pm-2 am. The exposure for Charlie Hamiltons Pub happened August 4th between 7-9 pm.

“There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times. If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities,” states the website.

Fraser Health added there’s no known risk to anyone who visited outside of the dates and times.

This comes after Fraser Health announced possible exposure at a rave in Surrey as well as a hookah lounge.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.