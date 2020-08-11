People Under 40 Make Up Half Of COVID-19 Cases In The Interior

While the number of COVID-19 cases is climbing, it turns out people under 40 make up a large number of cases in the interior.

BC Centre for Disease Control released its latest statistics, showing 47% of diagnosed cases, in the interior health region, involve people from ages 20-40 years old. That’s compared to the provincial average of 34% for the same age demographic.

RELATED: COVID-19 Exposure Warning Issued For a Rave Held in Surrey

The BCCDC statistics show 113 B.C. southern interior residents in their 20’s have contracted the virus, while there are 72 people in their 30’s.

However, most of those cases are related to the parties in and around Kelowna over the Canada Day long weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 131 COVID-19 cases over this past weekend.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.