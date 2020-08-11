COVID-19 Exposure Warning Issued For a Rave Held in Surrey

If you recently attended a rave in Surrey, you may want to check for COVID-19 symptoms. Fraser Health issued a notice about possible COVID-19 exposure from events on July 31-August 2nd.

The exposure happened at Royals Jerk Spot over the weekend at the Summer Fest Day and Night Rave events. The location is in the Whalley neighbourhood at 13553 105a Avenue.

The potential exposure occurred on each night between 10 pm-2 am. Fraser Health said it appears to be low risk, but anyone at the events should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The health authority recently warned the public about exposure at a hookah lounge event that happened August 1-2nd, around the same area as Royals Jerk Spot party.

