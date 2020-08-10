More Than 500 COVID-19 Cases Connected To Public Places Since July

While the number of COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, more than 500 of them have happened at public places.

According to a recent study, the source of many cases since July 4th includes restaurants, grocery stores and day camps across Canada.

RELATED: High Counts Of E. Coli Force Closure Of Popular Vancouver Beach

Concordia University’s Institute of Investigative Journalism compiled the data, revealing details about how the virus has spread.

The study identified at least 505 reported infections linked to outbreaks or exposures at 148 national locations.

According to the data, a majority of the documented COVID-19 exposures were related to food sales.

Grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores account for 198 cases. However, the data does not include certain facilities, like long-term care homes or food processing plants, where the majority of the public does not visit.

B.C. has seen a number of COVID-19 exposure incidents recently. That includes ones in downtown Vancouver restaurants, airports and private parties.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.