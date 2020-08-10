Health Officials Warn Of Two COVID-19 Exposures In Downtown Vancouver

Health officials are warning the public of two more incidents of COVID-19 exposure in downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver Coastal Health put out the warning for the businesses:
- Pierre’s Champagne Lounge at 1028 Hamilton St.
- West Oak Restaurant at 1035 Mainland St.
The incidents happened between July 31st to August 3rd as well as August 6th.
RELATED:
- Health Officials Add More Flights To List Of COVID-19 Exposure Incidents
- Health Officials Announce COVID-19 Exposure At Downtown 7-Eleven
The possible exposure is believed to be low risk, said VCH. But anyone who may have visited these locations should monitor for symptoms.
VCH had issued a warning about public exposure on Friday for the Pumpjack Pub on 1167 Davie Street. The exposure happened August 1st between midnight and 2 am.
Health officials remind people to wear masks when out in public and to social distance when possible.
For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.