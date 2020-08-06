Health Officials Announce COVID-19 Exposure At Downtown 7-Eleven

If you recently visited a downtown 7-Eleven, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. 7-Eleven Canada is warning people who visited the location at 904 Davie St. on July 28th to self-monitor for symptoms.

RELATED: Three YVR Airport Screening Officers Tested Positive For COVID-19

The company said one of its associates has a confirmed case of the virus.

“The health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve is the top priority for 7-Eleven Canada,” the company said in a statement. “We are asking store staff to self-isolate, with pay for 14 days.”

The store closed temporarily to clean and sanitize, but is reopening with workers from other locations, following consultations with health authorities.

Health officials also announced COVID-19 exposure at a Surrey hookah lounge, recently.

B.C. health officials announced 47 new cases, Wednesday, with 146 new cases announced over the long weekend.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.