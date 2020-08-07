Health Officials Add More Flights To List Of COVID-19 Exposure Incidents

B.C. health officials are adding more flights, involving YVR Airport, to its list of COVID-19 exposure incidents.

The BC Centre for Disease Control said passengers on the following international flights might be at risk:

July 29 Delta flight – Seattle to Vancouver

August 1 Delta flight – San Francisco to Vancouver

BCCDC is urging all travellers from outside of Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.

In addition, the health authority is warning passengers about COVID-19 exposure on a WestJet flight from Calgary on July 29th.

The number of COVID-19 cases across the province has been on the rise. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry connected at least 45 of them to private parties in recent weeks.

