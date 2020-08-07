45 COVID-19 Cases in B.C. Are Linked To Private Parties In Vancouver

B.C. has recently seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and at least 45 of those are related to private parties in Metro Vancouver.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the exposure event is similar to an outbreak in Kelowna. The city recently had many new cases, due to private gatherings over the Canada Day long weekend.

“It seems to be that there are overlapping social groups that have been to a number of parties, slightly different to what we saw in the Interior, but a similar concept,” said Dr. Henry.

Health minister Adrian Dix said there are currently more than 1,500 British Columbians in self-isolation.

“Whether it’s table-hopping or packed houseboats or free-for-all parties in a private residence, large groups over an extended time period are the biggest welcome mat there is for COVID-19 and it’s time to stop putting out that welcome mat,” said Dix.

There have been several incidents of COVID-19 exposure recently, including one at a Surrey hookah lounge.

Henry and Dix reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

