Health Officials Warn Of COVID-19 Exposure at Surrey Hookah Lounge

Health officials are warning patrons of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Surrey hookah lounge.

The Fraser Health Authority posted the warning, Tuesday, regarding the business at 10609 King George Boulevard. The possible exposure incident happened between July 31-August 1st.

The health authority did not say whether the person or people who have the virus are an employee or patron at the lounge.

However, Fraser Health is asking anyone who was at the lounge to monitor for symptoms and to seek testing if any symptoms develop.

The advisory said there is no known risk to anyone who visited the lounge outside of those days.

