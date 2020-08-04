COVID-19 Exposure Issued For Two Domestic Flights Connected To YVR

Passengers on two flights connected with Vancouver international Airport are being warned of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) added two more flights to the list of COVID-19 exposure on Sunday.

The warnings are for the following flights:

July 27: Air Canada 204 – YVR to Calgary

July 29: Air Canada 343 – Ottawa to YVR

Anyone who was on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon arrival. COVID-19 symptoms include:

Chills

Cough or worsening of chronic cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Headache

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle aches

