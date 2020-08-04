COVID-19 Exposure Issued For Two Domestic Flights Connected To YVR

Dana Bowen | August 4, 2020
Passengers on two flights connected with Vancouver international Airport are being warned of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) added two more flights to the list of COVID-19 exposure on Sunday.

The warnings are for the following flights:

  • July 27: Air Canada 204 – YVR to Calgary
  • July 29: Air Canada 343 – Ottawa to YVR

Anyone who was on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon arrival. COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Chills
  • Cough or worsening of chronic cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Muscle aches

