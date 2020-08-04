COVID-19 Exposure Issued For Two Domestic Flights Connected To YVR

Passengers on two flights connected with Vancouver international Airport are being warned of potential exposure to COVID-19.
The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) added two more flights to the list of COVID-19 exposure on Sunday.
The warnings are for the following flights:
- July 27: Air Canada 204 – YVR to Calgary
- July 29: Air Canada 343 – Ottawa to YVR
Anyone who was on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days upon arrival. COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Chills
- Cough or worsening of chronic cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle aches
