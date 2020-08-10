High Counts Of E. Coli Force Closure Of Popular Vancouver Beach

Due to high levels of E. coli, Sunset Beach in downtown Vancouver has been closed for swimming.

Metro Vancouver is required to close swimming beaches when E. coli levels exceed 400/100 ml. But by 3 pm on Friday, Vancouver Coastal Health said Sunset Beach clocked in at 1375/100 ml.

To compare, the water at Kitsilano Point tested 63/100 ml around the same time that day.

Vancouver Coastal Health said high levels of E. coli can increase the chances of gastrointestinal illnesses and skin or eye infections. Seniors, children and people with compromised immune systems are most susceptible.

Metro Vancouver beaches often close due to E. coli in the summer. The health authority said leaking septic tanks and discharge from boats are often two of the leading contributors.

The health authority tests most beaches each week. Fraser Health recently had to close a Port Moody beach, due to E. coli .

