High E. Coli Levels Warning Issued For Popular Metro Vancouver Beach

A Metro Vancouver beach is under advisory due to E. coli levels in the water.

Fraser Health issued the advisory for part of Port Moody’s White Pine Beach, saying it is not suitable for swimmers following a recent sample.

RELATED: Here’s The 22 Vancouver Parks You Might Be Able To Drink In Soon

So far, the advisory only applies to the North side of the beach and there is no advisory for White Pine Beach South. Sadamat Lake, on the West side, is also open to swimming.

Fraser Health said they are taking samples weekly during the spring and summer. Warning signs are given when the tests deem the water is “unsatisfactory.”

Many have been gathering at Vancouver beaches amid the hot weather, while disregarding social distancing rules.

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.