Three YVR Airport Screening Officers Tested Positive For COVID-19

Three screening officers at YVR Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority has confirmed.

CATSA didn’t confirm when the employees tested positive, but did say there are more than 700 screening officers at the airport.

“CATSA’s priority is the well-being of screening officers and those working in and travelling through Canadian airports while offering the highest levels of security to the travelling public,” CATSA media spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The authority did not provide any further information, but said the agency makes the well-being of screening officers and those working with them a top priority.

Since June 3rd, there have been 36 flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have either arrived or departed from YVR Airport.

That includes the latest two Air Canada flights with COVID-19 exposure.

