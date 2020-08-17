VPD Responded To Crowds Of Partiers On Granville Strip Over Weekend

The Vancouver Police Department reported to the Granville strip over the weekend due to crowds of partiers.

Officers arrived at the scene to close off the 900 block of Granville Street, after videos surfaced online of people partying on the street.

There were multiple DJs who set up speakers, along with people dancing and standing close to each other.

“There is limited capacity inside of the restaurants and bars which does make for additional people on the streets,” Spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a written statement. “VPD will continue to educate people on the importance of physical distancing.”

The party took place despite warnings from B.C. health officials about gathering amid the pandemic. They pointed to data, showing many new COVID-19 cases are affecting people between 20-29 years old.

B.C. has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases recently, with daily numbers reaching up to 85 cases.

