B.C. To Crack Down On Those Partying In Large Groups After COVID-19 Spike

B.C. is threatening to crack down on those who are still partying in large groups, despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

During a press conference Wednesday, Premier John Horgan threatened enforcement of stricter rules if British Columbians don’t shape up.

This comes as B.C. recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases, which is the third largest single day increase, since the pandemic began.

“When it comes to things like private parties, people flaunting the restriction on the number of faces in the smaller spaces, and so we’re going to be looking hard at enforcement when it comes to situations like that,” Horgan said. “We don’t want to do that, we prefer the good judgement of British Columbians, but those tools are available to us and they’re escalating, starting with warnings, of course, and then getting into more severe penalties.”

People between 20-29 years old make up a large number of cases, while 42% of those infected are under 39 years old.

During the conference, Horgan also called on local celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help make young people more aware of COVID-19 precautions.

