Health Officials Warn Public Of COVID-19 Exposure At Vancouver Nightclub

Health officials are warning the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure that happened at a Vancouver nightclub.

On Wednesday, Vancouver Coastal Health issued the warning about Levels nightclub on Seymour Street in Vancouver.

Those who visited the location on August 4th and 7th, from 9 pm-3 am should self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.

This comes after provincial health officials tightened restrictions at nightclubs, after exposure events at several B.C. establishments.

The new measures mean all patrons in restaurants, bars and nightclubs must be seated. Alcohol sales service will not be available and the club must close off dance floors. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also emphasized that groups at restaurants should be limited to six people.

