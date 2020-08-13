Health Officials Warn Public Of COVID-19 Exposure At Vancouver Nightclub

Health officials are warning the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure that happened at a Vancouver nightclub.
On Wednesday, Vancouver Coastal Health issued the warning about Levels nightclub on Seymour Street in Vancouver.
Those who visited the location on August 4th and 7th, from 9 pm-3 am should self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days.
This comes after provincial health officials tightened restrictions at nightclubs, after exposure events at several B.C. establishments.
Dear valued patrons, Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the downtown Vancouver area and closures of other establishments in our industry we felt it necessary to also shut down for 48 hours as we have the club professionally cleaned. At Levels your safety is our top priority and we are not comfortable opening our doors to our customers and our staff unless we feel we can do so without putting anyone at a greater risk. We will be closed tonight and tomorrow and reopen this Thursday as long there are no further developments concerning COVID-19. Please check back to our social media pages for further information. Thank you for your continued support! Be safe and help #flattenthecurve. We're all in this together.
The new measures mean all patrons in restaurants, bars and nightclubs must be seated. Alcohol sales service will not be available and the club must close off dance floors. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also emphasized that groups at restaurants should be limited to six people.
