As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Your Bar or Restaurant Visits May Look Different—Again

As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in B.C., health officials are adding new measures for restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Provincial health officials have announced a spike in cases over the last week, with 102 new infections over the weekend and 30 more on Tuesday.

“We need people to start paying attention again. Every time you meet a group of new people, you’re exposing yourself to new risk. We need to get on top of it,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

So under the new measures, all patrons in restaurants, bars and nightclubs must be seated and alcohol self-service will not be available. In addition, dance floors must remain closed.

Dr. Henry also emphasized that groups at restaurants should have no more than six people together. She had previously said there could be an “explosive” number of COVID-19 cases, if people are not careful.

While businesses will remain open, Dr. Henry is urging people to be aware of social distancing rules to keep the pandemic under control.

