B.C. Premier Calls Out To Ryan Reynolds & Seth Rogen For Help

B.C. Premier John Horgan is calling on Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help make more young people aware of COVID-19 precautions.

During a press conference, Wednesday, Horgan asked the two Vancouver celebrities to help raise awareness about being safe during the pandemic.

“This is a callout to Deadpool right now. Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us, my number’s on the internet,” Horgan said. “Seth Rogen, another outstanding British Columbian. We need to communicate with people who aren’t hearing us. The two of you alone could help us in that regard.”

B.C.’s number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise lately, as health officials announced 85 new cases on Wednesday. That is the eighth consecutive day B.C. has announced more than 43 daily cases.

According to recent data, about a third of July cases have involved people from the age of 20-29. And as of Tuesday, 42% of provincial cases involve people under 39 years old.

