Seth Rogen Tells B.C To “Smoke Weed and Watch TV” Amid Pandemic

Vancouver-born actor Seth Rogen is telling people to “hang out alone and smoke weed,” instead of partying.

The tweet came after B.C. premier John Horgan put out a call to Rogan and actor Ryan Reynolds, asking them to encourage young people to stay home amid the pandemic.

Reynolds posted as well, telling young people in B.C. to stop partying and protect “some of the coolest people on earth” from COVID-19. That includes his mom and David Suzuki.

People of British Columbia! Please do not go out to parties and BBQs and other large gatherings! The COVID is still out there! It’s more fun to hang out alone and smoke weed and watch movies and TV shows anyway! Do that instead! Thank you! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 15, 2020

Horgan has retweeted Rogan’s message, adding “thanks, Seth. Pretty much what Dr. Henry was going for here.” He then linked to goodtimes.gov.bc.ca.

B.C. has seen a surge of new COVID-19 cases lately that has reached a high of up to 85 a day. A high number of those affected are between the age of 20-39 years old and are often due to private parties.

