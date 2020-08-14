Nearly 40% of British Columbians Want More COVID-19 Restrictions

As the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. continue to climb higher, nearly 40% of British Columbians want to see more restrictions.
A recent study, by Angus Reid, found about 38% of the respondents said they want more restrictions rather than fewer.
However, 48% think restrictions have achieved an appropriate balance, while 14% think restrictions have gone too far.
The study was done between August 5-8th, as the number of COVID-19 cases began to rise.
On Wednesday, B.C. recorded 85 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new cases on Thursday. There are now 578 active cases, in comparison to the 159 reported, July 1st.
Health officials are warning that a second wave of COVID-19 could be bigger than the first in September.
