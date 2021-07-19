People Are Lining Up For Hours To Get Inside Burnaby’s New Arcade

Cineplex officially opened The Rec Room entertainment centre at the Amazing Brentwood Mall earlier this month, on July 5th.

It was anticipated to be a massive hit, with 2 dinning options an a huge arcade play yard area. Opening day was met with huge crowds and long line-ups and it seems that the popularity has not gone down.

Long line-ups were still spotted this weekend, as people were excited to experience the new venue for themselves.

This 19+ entertainment centre was extremely busy, especially since there are still some capacity limitations. Many were spotted waiting in line to enter the space, with their dinning options also fully booked early for the weekend.

The line-up can be spotted from the front door, around a corner, and through the rainbow bridge all the way to the food court. It was seen that there were least 100 people various at various busy periods.

Regardless of the people anticipating to get in, the arcade room does seem worth it.

Some highlights includes: Mario Kart, Atari Pong, and the World’s Largest Pac-Man. They also have two high-tech VRX motion-based car simulators, sourced locally, that will allow the driver to experience driving like a professional race car driver.

Learn more about the Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood.

