Burnaby Has An Abandoned Mall That Looks Like A Mini Ghost Town

Ghost towns and abandoned malls are no secret in many parts of BC — but you may be surprised to find such a place so close to the city.

Burnaby’s Lougheed Village gives us a glimpse into the past — and it’s both eerie and fascinating.

Lougheed Village Mall

The seemingly abandoned subterranean mall is located beneath an apartment building in Burnaby. It was built in the late 1960s / early 1970s, never renovated, and acts as a time capsule to another time.

One of the most notable things about this little indoor strip mall is how it was made to resemble an outdoor street with brick walls and charming storefronts.

Walking through the halls will make you feel like you’re in a charming little town – albeit a spooky one.

The original plan for this little mall was to act as a community hub for the attached residential housing, by providing all the necessities residents might need.

However, with the development of much larger Lougheed Mall nearby, this little indoor strip mall was soon left behind.

Although mostly empty, the mall is actually accessible to the public, with some businesses still open inside. These include a small grocery store, pharmacy, restaurant, record store, and a few others.

Take a Look inside

Those looking to visit can walk through themselves, although the empty hallways may feel a bit eerie.

Address: 9500 Erickson Drive