10 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Feb. 28-March 1)

The sun has been shining, so it’s high time to get out and enjoy it. But the question is, how?

Well, here are 10 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Science World LEGO Exhibit

About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.

Date: Now until Monday September 7th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Biggest Dog Meet-up

About: This weekend, you can surround yourself with hundreds of dogs at Vancouver’s biggest dog meet-up. It’s happening at Trout Lake Beach, where dogs, dog owners and dog lovers alike can join.

Date: Sunday, March 1st, 2020

Time: 12-4 pm

Cost: Free

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: The new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is a great time to check it out.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. This is the last weekend Robson Square rink is open.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Vancouver Wine Festival

About: The Vancouver Wine Festival has returned to the city, but this is the last weekend to catch it. There will be wines from 15 countries, including Spain, Italy and France.

Date: Now until Sunday March 1st, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Hopwired Festival

About: In its third annual year, Hopwired Festival brings together craft beer and artisan coffee brewers to present the most unique specialty beverages.

Date: Saturday February 29th, 2020

Time: 1-6 pm

Cost: Starts at $48.79

Pokey Okey Opening Weekend

About: The Richmond poke shop is expanding with a Burnaby location that is offering the free poke bowls during its opening weekend.

Date: February 29 to March 1

Time: Varies

Cost: Free

Juke Fried Chicken

About: In celebration of the Leap Year, the Vancouver chicken joint is offering a buy-one-get-one-free meal for its Chicken and Waffles.

Date: Saturday, February 29

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

