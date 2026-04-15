The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has just issued an urgent recall for a number of sandwiches, subs, and wraps sold at 7-Eleven convenience stores across Canada. This includes a recent viral sandwich that made its way across the internet not too long ago.

Consumers are currently being advised on the next steps, as well as to “not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products.”

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7-Eleven Products Recall

The recall concerns a variety of sandwiches, subs, and wraps that were available at 7-Elevens in Canada. This includes products like Chicken Caesar Wraps, Pizza Subs, and the new Japanese Style Egg Salad Sandwiches. The CFIA says that they are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness,” explains the CFIA. “Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Consumers are asked to either throw out or return their recalled products to the location where they were purchased. If you believe you have become sick from consuming an affected product, you are advised to contact your healthcare provider.

The products were reportedly sold specifically in 7-Eleven locations in Alberta, B.C., and Saskatchewan.

Product Information

For more information, visit the recall notice here.