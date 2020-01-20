Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to feed rumours that they may settle down here in Vancouver, BC, after The Sun reported their interest in a home in Kitsilano.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex shocked the world earlier this month when they announced that they would be “stepping back” from their roles in the Royal Family.

Their announcement also mentioned that the two of them would seek financial independence from the Royal Family. According to Vanity Fair, Markle may have already signed a deal with Disney to do some voice-over work. (She’s also been visiting various women’s shelters around Vancouver.)

The couple said that they would splitting their time between the UK and North America. They recently vacationed in BC, sparking rumours that they may settle down here, rumours that have gained more veracity after their interest in a home on Point Grey Road became public.

Let’s take a look at the home, with some numbers to get you started.

3019 Point Grey Road

Location: 3019 Point Grey Road, Vancouver, BC

Year Built: 1912

Sale Price: $35,880,000

Interior: 6,857 square-feet

Lot Size: 12,297 square-feet

Floors: 3

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5

And here’s a peek inside:

While this home may be a step down from Buckingham Palace, perhaps Meghan and Harry would be interested in a palace right here in Vancouver, a home referred to as the “Dragon Palace.”

Besides that, Vancouver has absolutely no lack of homes with high square-footage. One particular home here even has an interior that somewhat resembles the interior of Buckingham Palace.

Perhaps they can take the most expensive mansion in Vancouver off the market, or the very-private 80-acre Laxton Lake Estate, or the mega-size 340-acre Fawn Bluff Cove. We shall see.

Happy house-hunting, Meghan and Harry.

All photos via Rew.ca.

