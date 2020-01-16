Royal Meghan Markle is making her rounds, after visiting a second Vancouver organization, promoting women empowerment.

The charity, Justice For Girls, posted two black and white photos with the Duchess of Sussex, Wednesday. During Markle’s visit, they discussed climate justice and indigenous rights, among other topics.

“Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership,” tweeted the non-profit.

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership. #DuchessOfSussex pic.twitter.com/M9LaqEELl7 — Justice For Girls (@JFG_Canada) January 16, 2020

Justice for Girls promotes rights and equality for women and girls. It has been running for the last 21 years.

Markle spent an hour listening to stories from staff. She then spoke about her own commitment to gender equality, said a Sussex aide.

“We were very moved by the duchess visiting us despite terrible weather conditions in Vancouver and her very recent arrival,” co-director Zoe Craig-Sparrow told BAZAAR.com. “We were struck by how engaged and informed she was on the issues we discussed, and how quickly and gracefully she put us at ease.”

This comes after a visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre the same day. Markle and husband Prince Harry recently announced they were “stepping back” from senior Royal family duties.

Markle has reportedly been staying on Vancouver Island, with their son Archie. And premier John Horgan has welcomed the couple into B.C. with open arms.

