Tim Hortons Roasted For Offering Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coffee For Life

Popular Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons wanted to roast some coffee for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but unfortunately (for them) ended up getting roasted themselves.

As part of their announcement last week that they would be stepping back from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

The announcement caused a media frenzy, and will likely continue doing so for quite some time.

Rumours are swirling about where in Canada the two will land, with some speculating British Columbia, where they vacation, and others surmising that it’ll be Toronto, where Markle lived for six years while filming Suits.

While nothing has been confirmed, Tim Hortons tried to seal the deal for Canada with an offer of free coffee for life, made over Twitter.

No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it. — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020

There’s no word on whether or not Tim Hortons was serious, or whether or not this was just an attempt by a brand to attach themselves to an international news story, but it completely backfired.

Men, women, and children immediately called Tim Hortons out for giving “literal royalty” free things that they don’t need, while simultaneously providing mediocre, at best, working conditions for employees.

If I was a multi million dollar company, I would simply pay my employees a living wage instead of giving free stuff to literal royalty — Kevin No War But Class War (@IAmKevinBates) January 10, 2020

They can afford to buy the company. Your employees can't afford rent. See the problem with this tweet? — Award Winning Klowny J as seen on @HuffPost 🤡 (@KlownyJ) January 9, 2020

You're allowing tables and chairs to be removed from stores so paying patrons cannot sit and you're offering ROYALTY free coffee? Take that thought and set up a homeless free coffee/water station with a sign on it that says 'please help yourself to our restroom'. — MtPleasant (@HeideJaklin) January 9, 2020

You think either one would be remotely interested if they knew your stance towards paying employees properly? Or towards the homeless? Your franchisees' policies go directly against everything these two Royals stand for. Do better Timmies. — Tertiary Person-#ChooseForward 🐓🍷☘ (@kaythird) January 9, 2020

Y'all sell hot dogs covered in Kraft singles for 10$ pic.twitter.com/1ResuGddC3 — Jules (@KimsBuying) January 9, 2020

What about me? My name isnt harry or megan. Im not royalty. But I really love #TimHortons coffee. Surely that makes me noble! #lovethecoffee — Marina Petrevska (@mpfreshmeat) January 10, 2020

We should note that as part of their announcement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also said that they would seek to become “financially independent”, so they likely wouldn’t be particularly wealthy, but as the Internet likes to say: “Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.”

Tim Hortons introduced three new “dream donuts” last week, so perhaps Tim Hortons should try to offer a lifetime of those next.

