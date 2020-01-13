Tim Hortons Roasted For Offering Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coffee For Life

Howard Chai | January 13, 2020
News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Offered Tim Hortons Coffee For Life
Photos: @sussexroyal and @timhortons / Instagram

Popular Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons wanted to roast some coffee for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but unfortunately (for them) ended up getting roasted themselves.

As part of their announcement last week that they would be stepping back from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

The announcement caused a media frenzy, and will likely continue doing so for quite some time.

Rumours are swirling about where in Canada the two will land, with some speculating British Columbia, where they vacation, and others surmising that it’ll be Toronto, where Markle lived for six years while filming Suits.

While nothing has been confirmed, Tim Hortons tried to seal the deal for Canada with an offer of free coffee for life, made over Twitter.

There’s no word on whether or not Tim Hortons was serious, or whether or not this was just an attempt by a brand to attach themselves to an international news story, but it completely backfired.

Men, women, and children immediately called Tim Hortons out for giving “literal royalty” free things that they don’t need, while simultaneously providing mediocre, at best, working conditions for employees.

We should note that as part of their announcement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also said that they would seek to become “financially independent”, so they likely wouldn’t be particularly wealthy, but as the Internet likes to say: “Don’t let the facts get in the way of a good story.”

Tim Hortons introduced three new “dream donuts” last week, so perhaps Tim Hortons should try to offer a lifetime of those next.

For all things British Columbia, stay tuned to 604 Now.

Log in or create an account to save content