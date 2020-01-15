Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was in Vancouver Tuesday, making a visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

While paparazzi waited for a glimpse of her in Vancouver Island, the royal family member had taken a floatplane to Vancouver.

The women’s centre posted about the visit on Facebook, Tuesday afternoon.

“Look who we had tea with today!” the post read. “The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.”

The post has since been shared more than a 1,000 times, with hundreds of comments.

The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre works toward helping women and children in the area. It provides meals and clothing, among other things, while also acting as an emergency shelter.

The Vancouver meeting comes shortly after Prince Harry and Markle’s announcement that they will be “stepping back” from the Royal Family duties. The couple said they will split their time between Canada and the U.K.

Markle and her son Archie are reportedly staying on Vancouver Island for the time being.

B.C. Premier John Horgan commented on the new possible arrangement, welcoming them with open arms.

“If they want to come back and put down roots here, I’m sure I can find something for Harry to do,” Horgan said.

Tim Hortons is apparently excited for their stay in Canada as well, offering the couple free coffee for life.

Something tells us that’s not why she’s here.

