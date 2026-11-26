A development has been proposed near Kitsilano Beach, consisting of a 26-storey mixed-use building that includes market rental units, hotel rooms, and commercial space. While the rezoning application is currently under review, not everyone is happy about the new tower.

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New Tower Near Kitsilano Beach

Previously, the rezoning application was approved back in May 2024 to have a 20-storey tower that included 185 rental units, as well as commercial space. An application to amend the development’s plan is now in consideration, which would bring the following changes:

121 market rental units, 20% of units (approximately 24 units) at below-market rates;

99 hotel rooms; and

Commercial space on the ground floor;

A floor space ratio (FSR) of 8.73; and

A building height of 92 m (301 ft.) with additional height for rooftop amenity and mechanical use.

The tower would be located on 2158-2170 W 1st Ave, a five-minute walk away from Kitsilano Beach.

Unhappy Residents

Not everybody is too keen on the new tower, though.

A community group called Kitsilano Residents Are Speaking Out (KRASO) is opposing the project, and had organized near Kitsilano Beach to speak out against it last week. Reportedly, the group has invited Vancouver’s mayor and councillors to the tower’s site on November 28 to see how the proposed building would look on the block.

The City of Vancouver is open to comments on the application right now. Those looking to offer comments are asked to consider how the proposal will affect the immediate surroundings, and how it fits with the City’s goals and priorities, as well as any changes you believe are needed to address your concerns.