A new indoor playground has recently opened in West Vancouver’s Park Royal Shopping Centre, offering a colourful experience for children who love to climb, explore, and play.

Families can find all sorts of interactive activities that make it the perfect place to spend the day when the rain rolls into the city.

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O’Bounce at Park Royal

O’Bounce at Park Royal had its soft opening on November 24, welcoming families into its pastel play spaces that are as fun as they are aesthetically pleasing.

As described by their website, the colourful playground is “where kids can explore, play, and make memories with family and friends.”

The space offers a variety of different experiences, including an interactive playground with slides and a ball pit, an arcade zone, a pretend-kitchen, and even a dress-up corner. It’s a great new place for your little ones to explore and let their imaginations run wild; and for the kids who like to run around, there’s plenty of space to do that, too.

Admission

General admission for O’Bounce costs $32.99 for one adult and one child per visit from Monday to Thursday. That gets you unlimited play all day long until closing. If you need to add a second adult, it’s an extra $7.99 per person above the age of 18.

From Friday to Sunday (and holidays), general admission applies for two-hour play instead. You can add extra play time for $5.00 per every thirty minutes.

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And if you’re looking to visit more than one time throughout the month or year, O’Bounce also offers monthly, 12 admission, and annual passes.

Monthly: $139

12 Admission Pass: $329

Annual: $599

Opening Times

Monday – Thursday: 10:00am to 7:00pm

Friday – Saturday: 10:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday: 11:00am to 7:00pm

You can find O’Bounce at Park Royal Shopping Centre North in West Vancouver.