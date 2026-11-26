Looking to ditch all the gloomy rain and go on vacation? Luckily for you, there’s an amazing cruise deal available right now that will let you sail for seven days from Vancouver to Alaska for only $134 a night!

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Cruise Deal: Vancouver to Alaska

This deal will get you an amazing, week-long cruise with Royal Caribbean, one of the most popular cruise lines out there. Sailing with them means endless relaxation and plenty of beautiful views from one port to another. They always make for memorable family trips, couple cruises, or a vacation with friends.

“From scenic views to wilderness adventures, Alaska offers endless things to do for couples and families. Explore action-packed expeditions on land by day. But that’s just the beginning. Go from sightseeing in bustling Vancouver to wildlife spotting in Juneau. Whether it’s hiking Baranof Island trails or listening to tribal stories passed down for generations, in Sitka, the midnight sun never sets on adventure.” — Royal Caribbean

This particular trip will take you onto the Serenade of the Seas, which features panoramic views and acres of glass, so you won’t ever miss a single sight. The ship also has bars and lounges, a casino, children’s play areas, a nightclub, pools, a rock-climbing wall, and more.

Wondering what your itinerary looks like? Take a look at your stops (and the places you’ll sail through) below:

Day 1: Vancouver (4:00pm departure)

Day 2: Cruising

Day 3: Tracy Arm (6:00am arrival, 10:30am departure)

Day 3: Juneau (1:30pm arrival, 10:00pm departure)

Day 4: Icy Strait (8:00am arrival, 6:00pm departure)

Day 5: Sitka (7:00am arrival, 5:00pm departure)

Day 6: Ketchikan (8:00am arrival, 5:00pm departure)

Day 7: Cruising

Day 8: Vancouver (7:00am arrival)

How to Get the Deal

You can score this deal by heading to Costco Travel, which does mean you have to be a Costco member in order to be able to book your trip.

For the lowest price, you can get an inside stateroom at $938 per person. This includes taxes and fees of around $391 to $411 per person, as well. If you prefer, you can also get a different stateroom, but do note that these are more expensive.

Your departure date would be May 23, 2027, so book your room now to hop onto the Serenade of the Seas!