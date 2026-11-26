If the rain wasn’t enough, Metro Vancouver will also have to brace for potential thunderstorms amid coastal flooding and high tides this week.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver Is Under A Flood Alert– Here’s What To Know

This Week: Thunderstorms in Metro Vancouver

It’s been quite a rainy week for the city so far. Currently, most of Metro Vancouver is under a coastal flooding warning as king tides hit the coastlines, bringing major waves to low-lying areas. While the king tides are mostly to blame for the increased water levels, storm surges have exacerbated them.

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of thunderstorms this Thursday morning while a 60% chance of showers runs through the afternoon. Although, Friday looks less wet with periods of rain throughout the morning.

As for the weekend, it probably won’t be sunny, but it also won’t be rainy. With cloudy skies and highs of 9° to 8°, Metro Vancouverites will at least be able to enjoy a non-rainy day until the rain rolls back in during Sunday night.

Where Will the Thunderstorms Hit?

Odds are, most of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada is predicting thunderstorms all across the region, so you should to be prepared to see them this morning.

There’s still plenty of things to do indoors, though! Check out our Things to Do section to make sure you’re still having fun while the storms are here.