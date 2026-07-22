There’s something pretty special about enjoying a hot coffee while the kids are happily busy playing. That’s exactly why play cafés Metro Vancouver have become a favourite for so many families—they’re just as enjoyable for grown-ups as they are for little ones.

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Whether you’re planning a play date, looking for a rainy-day activity, or simply need a change of scenery, these are some of the best play cafés Metro Vancouver has to offer.

Petite Forêt Play Café (Kitsilano)

Petite Forêt feels like a calm, nature-inspired escape right in the city. Designed with a Montessori-style play, the space is filled with beautiful wooden toys, open-ended play stations, books, and thoughtfully arranged activities that encourage kids to slow down, explore, and use their imagination. It has a cozy, Scandinavian-inspired feel that’s just as welcoming for parents as it is for little ones.

Parents can also enjoy a coffee or treat while kids play, with a small café offering baked goods, snacks, and drinks to enjoy during your visit.

Address: 2668 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Price: Approximately $10–$20 per child session

Best For: Families who love calm, nature-inspired, Montessori-style play environments

PlayScape Café (Vancouver)

PlayScape Café has quickly become a go-to spot for Vancouver families who want a relaxed play experience that doesn’t feel overwhelming. Kids can climb, build, and explore in a calm, thoughtfully designed space while parents enjoy a coffee and a bite from the café menu. It feels more like a cozy neighbourhood café with a play area tucked inside than a traditional indoor playground.

Address: 4892 Main Street, Vancouver

Price: Approximately $10–20 per child session

Best For: Toddlers and preschoolers who enjoy gentle, imaginative, and low-stimulation play environments

Little Legends Playhouse (West Vancouver)

Little Legends Playhouse is a thoughtfully designed indoor play space created especially for younger children, with a focus on imaginative, hands-on play. The space encourages kids to explore, role-play, and interact in a warm, welcoming environment filled with engaging play structures and sensory activities.

With its cozy, easygoing atmosphere, it’s often the kind of place families end up staying longer than planned.

Address: 1821 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Price: About $16 for children aged 15 months–5 years (2-hour session), with younger babies starting from free or reduced rates

Best For: Families with children under six

DoBetterKidZ: The Railway House (Vancouver)

DoBetterKidZ is a dream spot for train-loving kids, where they can build, connect, and explore their own railway worlds through hands-on, imaginative play. The space is designed with a STEM-inspired approach, making it feel fun and engaging while still encouraging learning through creativity and problem-solving.

Address: 63 West 6th Avenue #501, Vancouver

Price: About $15.95 for a 2-hour drop-in session (plus options for add-ons)

Best For: Families looking for a playful, educational experience with a railway and STEM-inspired twist

FlyO’Land (Tsawwassen)

If your kids have energy to burn, FlyO’Land is a fun place to spend a few hours. Located inside Tsawwassen Mills, the massive indoor play centre features climbing structures, slides, obstacle courses, and interactive play areas that keep little ones busy while parents can take a breather nearby. It’s also a great option when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Address: 5000 Canoe Pass Way (Entry 3), Tsawwassen Mills, Tsawwassen

Price: Starting at approximately $29.99 per child (includes one supervising adult; additional adult fees may apply)

Best For: Families with kids under 12 looking for an active indoor play day

Little Beans Play Café (Port Moody)

Little Beans is one of those places that gets everything right. Kids can explore imaginative play areas while parents enjoy coffee, breakfast, lunch, or a sweet treat. It’s bright, welcoming, and designed with young families in mind.

Address: 70 Kyle Street, Port Moody

Price: Approximately $10–20 per child session

Best For: Toddlers, preschoolers, and playdates

Bounce Play Café (South Surrey)

Bounce Play Café (South Surrey) is a bright, modern space that makes it easy for parents and kids to enjoy a slower, more relaxed kind of playdate. Little ones can explore a clean indoor playground with soft climbing structures, a bounce house, imaginative play areas, and baby-friendly zones, while parents settle in nearby with a coffee and café-style snacks.

It feels like a comfortable neighbourhood hangout as much as a play space—designed so adults can sit back for a moment while kids stay happily engaged.

Address: 3010 148 Street, Unit 105, Surrey

Price: Approximately $15+ per child (2-hour sessions vary by age)

Best For: Toddlers and preschoolers

Mino Club Café (Richmond)

Mino Club Café is a fun, imaginative indoor play space where kids can fully dive into role-play. Thoughtfully designed play zones let little ones shop, cook, build, and explore while parents relax nearby with a drink or snack from the café.

The café also offers simple food and drinks, making it easy to stay and enjoy a slow, easy visit.

In the evenings, the space transforms into a separate conveyor belt sushi restaurant, offering a completely different dining experience once the play café closes.

Address: 8171 Ackroyd Road, Unit 120, Richmond

Price: Approximately $20–30 per child session

Best For: Kids who love imaginative play, hands-on pretend play

Kidtropolis (Richmond)

Kidtropolis is a full indoor “pretend city” where kids can run the show.

From grocery stores and hospitals to construction zones and mini role-play setups, it’s designed for imaginative play that still keeps kids moving from station to station.

Address: 110–5940 No. 2 Road, Richmond

Admission: Around $25 per child, adults $10 (pricing may vary by session and time limit)

Best For: Ages 2–10

Oh My Land Club (Coquitlam)

Walking into Oh My Land Club feels like entering a little world designed just for kids. Every corner invites imaginative play, from a charming pretend town with role-play stations to sensory activities like the water table. Whether your child loves playing shopkeeper, chef, or explorer, there’s plenty to keep them happily engaged for hours.

Address: 2748 Lougheed Hwy #101B, Port Coquitlam

Price: Weekday admission starts at $14.99 (before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m.), $19.99 for all-day weekday play, and weekend admission ranges from $19.99 for a 2-hour visit to $27.99 for all-day access. Additional adults are $3.99.

Best For: Preschoolers and younger kids who love pretend play and hands-on exploration, and open-ended imaginative fun.

GlowPlay Indoor Playground (Coquitlam)

With climbing structures, slides, obstacle courses, trampoline, and plenty of room to run, it’s an easy rainy-day win.

Address: 2710 Barnet Highway, Unit 10, Coquitlam

Price: Weekdays: $19.99 per child (+ GST); Weekends: $24.99 per child (+ GST). Admission includes one accompanying adult. Check website for current admission

Best For: Active kids

Crash Crawly’s Indoor Playground (Coquitlam)

Crash Crawly’s has been a go-to for Tri-Cities families for years. With giant slides, climbing structures, arcade games, and a dedicated toddler area, it’s the kind of place where kids can burn off plenty of energy—and usually fall asleep on the drive home.

Address: 1300 Woolridge St, Unit 1, Coquitlam

Price: Check website for current admission

Best For: Families with kids of all ages

Sunshine Party & Play (Mission)

Sunshine Party & Play is a bright indoor play centre with themed play zones, slides, and climbing structures designed for younger children.

It’s simple, safe, and easy for kids to stay entertained.

Address: 33072 1st Avenue #203, Mission

Admission: Around $10–$15 per child

Best For: Ages 1–8

Sometimes, all you need is a place where the kids can play happily for a while and you can actually enjoy a coffee before it gets cold. These play cafés make that possible.

Whether you’re planning a rainy-day outing, meeting up with friends, or just need a change of scenery, these Metro Vancouver spots are always worth a visit.