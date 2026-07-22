Things to do Kid Friendly

Interactive Play Cafés Around Metro Vancouver Where Parents Can Actually Enjoy Their Coffee

By Michelle Yin ·
play cafés in metro vancouver

Photo: GlowPlay Indoor Playground

There’s something pretty special about enjoying a hot coffee while the kids are happily busy playing. That’s exactly why play cafés Metro Vancouver have become a favourite for so many families—they’re just as enjoyable for grown-ups as they are for little ones.

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Whether you’re planning a play date, looking for a rainy-day activity, or simply need a change of scenery, these are some of the best play cafés Metro Vancouver has to offer.

Petite Forêt Play Café (Kitsilano)

Photo: @petiteforet.co / IG

Petite Forêt feels like a calm, nature-inspired escape right in the city. Designed with a Montessori-style play, the space is filled with beautiful wooden toys, open-ended play stations, books, and thoughtfully arranged activities that encourage kids to slow down, explore, and use their imagination. It has a cozy, Scandinavian-inspired feel that’s just as welcoming for parents as it is for little ones.

Parents can also enjoy a coffee or treat while kids play, with a small café offering baked goods, snacks, and drinks to enjoy during your visit.

Address: 2668 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Price: Approximately $10–$20 per child session
Best For: Families who love calm, nature-inspired, Montessori-style play environments

PlayScape Café (Vancouver)

PlayScape Café has quickly become a go-to spot for Vancouver families who want a relaxed play experience that doesn’t feel overwhelming. Kids can climb, build, and explore in a calm, thoughtfully designed space while parents enjoy a coffee and a bite from the café menu. It feels more like a cozy neighbourhood café with a play area tucked inside than a traditional indoor playground.

Address: 4892 Main Street, Vancouver
Price: Approximately $10–20 per child session
Best For: Toddlers and preschoolers who enjoy gentle, imaginative, and low-stimulation play environments

Little Legends Playhouse (West Vancouver)

Photo: @playhouselittlelegends / IG

Little Legends Playhouse is a thoughtfully designed indoor play space created especially for younger children, with a focus on imaginative, hands-on play. The space encourages kids to explore, role-play, and interact in a warm, welcoming environment filled with engaging play structures and sensory activities.

With its cozy, easygoing atmosphere, it’s often the kind of place families end up staying longer than planned.

Address: 1821 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Price: About $16 for children aged 15 months–5 years (2-hour session), with younger babies starting from free or reduced rates
Best For: Families with children under six

DoBetterKidZ: The Railway House (Vancouver)

DoBetterKidZ is a dream spot for train-loving kids, where they can build, connect, and explore their own railway worlds through hands-on, imaginative play. The space is designed with a STEM-inspired approach, making it feel fun and engaging while still encouraging learning through creativity and problem-solving.

Address: 63 West 6th Avenue #501, Vancouver
Price: About $15.95 for a 2-hour drop-in session (plus options for add-ons)
Best For: Families looking for a playful, educational experience with a railway and STEM-inspired twist

FlyO’Land (Tsawwassen)

If your kids have energy to burn, FlyO’Land is a fun place to spend a few hours. Located inside Tsawwassen Mills, the massive indoor play centre features climbing structures, slides, obstacle courses, and interactive play areas that keep little ones busy while parents can take a breather nearby. It’s also a great option when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Address: 5000 Canoe Pass Way (Entry 3), Tsawwassen Mills, Tsawwassen
Price: Starting at approximately $29.99 per child (includes one supervising adult; additional adult fees may apply)
Best For: Families with kids under 12 looking for an active indoor play day

Little Beans Play Café (Port Moody)

Photo: littlebeansplaycafe.ca / IG

Little Beans is one of those places that gets everything right. Kids can explore imaginative play areas while parents enjoy coffee, breakfast, lunch, or a sweet treat. It’s bright, welcoming, and designed with young families in mind.

Address: 70 Kyle Street, Port Moody
Price: Approximately $10–20 per child session
Best For: Toddlers, preschoolers, and playdates

Bounce Play Café (South Surrey)

Bounce Play Café (South Surrey) is a bright, modern space that makes it easy for parents and kids to enjoy a slower, more relaxed kind of playdate. Little ones can explore a clean indoor playground with soft climbing structures, a bounce house, imaginative play areas, and baby-friendly zones, while parents settle in nearby with a coffee and café-style snacks.

It feels like a comfortable neighbourhood hangout as much as a play space—designed so adults can sit back for a moment while kids stay happily engaged.

Address: 3010 148 Street, Unit 105, Surrey
Price: Approximately $15+ per child (2-hour sessions vary by age)
Best For: Toddlers and preschoolers

Mino Club Café (Richmond)

Photo: @odekake_in_the_world / IG

Mino Club Café is a fun, imaginative indoor play space where kids can fully dive into role-play. Thoughtfully designed play zones let little ones shop, cook, build, and explore while parents relax nearby with a drink or snack from the café.

The café also offers simple food and drinks, making it easy to stay and enjoy a slow, easy visit.

In the evenings, the space transforms into a separate conveyor belt sushi restaurant, offering a completely different dining experience once the play café closes.

Address: 8171 Ackroyd Road, Unit 120, Richmond
Price: Approximately $20–30 per child session
Best For: Kids who love imaginative play, hands-on pretend play

Kidtropolis (Richmond)

Kidtropolis is a full indoor “pretend city” where kids can run the show.

From grocery stores and hospitals to construction zones and mini role-play setups, it’s designed for imaginative play that still keeps kids moving from station to station.

Address: 110–5940 No. 2 Road, Richmond
Admission: Around $25 per child, adults $10 (pricing may vary by session and time limit)
Best For: Ages 2–10

Oh My Land Club (Coquitlam)

Photo: @raisedbydocs / IG

Walking into Oh My Land Club feels like entering a little world designed just for kids. Every corner invites imaginative play, from a charming pretend town with role-play stations to sensory activities like the water table. Whether your child loves playing shopkeeper, chef, or explorer, there’s plenty to keep them happily engaged for hours.

Address: 2748 Lougheed Hwy #101B, Port Coquitlam
Price: Weekday admission starts at $14.99 (before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m.), $19.99 for all-day weekday play, and weekend admission ranges from $19.99 for a 2-hour visit to $27.99 for all-day access. Additional adults are $3.99.
Best For: Preschoolers and younger kids who love pretend play and hands-on exploration, and open-ended imaginative fun.

GlowPlay Indoor Playground (Coquitlam)

Photo: @glowplayground / IG

With climbing structures, slides, obstacle courses, trampoline, and plenty of room to run, it’s an easy rainy-day win.

Address: 2710 Barnet Highway, Unit 10, Coquitlam
Price: Weekdays: $19.99 per child (+ GST); Weekends: $24.99 per child (+ GST). Admission includes one accompanying adult. Check website for current admission
Best For: Active kids

Crash Crawly’s Indoor Playground (Coquitlam)

Crash Crawly’s has been a go-to for Tri-Cities families for years. With giant slides, climbing structures, arcade games, and a dedicated toddler area, it’s the kind of place where kids can burn off plenty of energy—and usually fall asleep on the drive home.

Address:  1300 Woolridge St, Unit 1, Coquitlam
Price: Check website for current admission
Best For: Families with kids of all ages

Sunshine Party & Play (Mission)

Photo: @sunshineindoorplayground / IG

Sunshine Party & Play is a bright indoor play centre with themed play zones, slides, and climbing structures designed for younger children.

It’s simple, safe, and easy for kids to stay entertained.

Address: 33072 1st Avenue #203, Mission
Admission: Around $10–$15 per child
Best For: Ages 1–8

Sometimes, all you need is a place where the kids can play happily for a while and you can actually enjoy a coffee before it gets cold. These play cafés make that possible.

Whether you’re planning a rainy-day outing, meeting up with friends, or just need a change of scenery, these Metro Vancouver spots are always worth a visit.

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