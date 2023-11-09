As the vibrant city of Vancouver prepares to commemorate Remembrance Day over the long weekend, residents and visitors alike can look forward to variety of things to do.

From solemn ceremonies honoring our heroes to diverse cultural experiences and outdoor adventures, there are many things to keep you busy all weekend long.

Things to do in Vancouver this long weekend

Remembrance Day Ceremonies on Saturday

Vancouver: Remembrance Day Ceremony at Victory Square + Parade: From 10:30 am at Victory Square, Vancouver Remembrance Day at the Japanese Canadian War Memorial: From 10:40 am at the Japanese Canadian War Memorial in Stanley Park Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC: From 10:45 am at the UBC War Memorial Gym

North Vancouver: Remembrance Day Celebration at Victoria Park Cenotaph: From 10:30 am at the North Vancouver Cenotaph, Victoria Park

West Vancouver: Remembrance Day at Memorial Arch: From 10:45 am at the Memorial Arch in Memorial Park

Burnaby: Confederation Park Cenotaph: From 10 am, from the McGill Library and heading towards North Burnaby Cenotaph, Confederation Park Bonsor Park Cenotaph: From 10:20 am from the Legion #83 at 5289 Grimmer Street and head towards the South Burnaby Cenotaph

New Westminster: Remembrance Day at City Hall Cenotaph: From 10:15 at 10:30 at the City Hall Cenotaph

Tricities: Coquitlam: Coquitlam Remembrance Day Ceremony: From 10:15 am at Como Lake Middle School and will head towards Blue Mountain Park, where the ceremony will take place at 10:30 am Port Coquitlam: Cenotaph Remembrance Service: From 10 am parade at Veterans Park

Richmond Remembrance Day Ceremony: From 10:20 am and the ceremony at 10:40 am at the East side of Richmond City Hall

Surrey/Cloverdale Remembrance Day Ceremony: From 10 am at the Veterans Square at the Surrey Museum

Langley Remembrance Day Ceremony: From 10:50 am at the Douglas Park Cenotaph

North Delta Social Heart Plaza: From 10:40 am at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza

Circle Craft Holiday Market

The Circle Craft Christmas Market is an annual event featuring local artists and craft makers. It’s the largest craft market in Western Canada and a popular tradition in Vancouver, attracting both locals and visitors.

You can visit the Vancouver Convention Centre to see all the unique crafts and meet the craft community.

When & Where: November 8-12 from 10am – 6pm at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Cost: $12-16

Jonas Brothers Concert

The highly anticipated Jonas Brothers concert in Vancouver this weekend promises an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. With their chart-topping hits and energetic performances, the trio is set to create a night of musical magic that will have the city buzzing with excitement.

When & Where: November 11 at Roger’s Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Travis Scott Concert

This Friday, Vancouver is gearing up for an exhilarating evening with Travis Scott’s highly-anticipated concert. With his signature high-octane shows and chart-topping hit “SICKO MODE,” the stage is primed for an extraordinary performance that will leave the audience in awe.

When & Where: November 10 at Roger’s Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Herschel Supply Vancouver Warehouse Sale

Herschel, the iconic bag manufacturer, returns to Vancouver for its second annual warehouse sale. With double the space and inventory, this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better, offering shoppers discounts of up to 75% on backpacks, travel accessories, apparel, and more.

When & Where: November 8-13, from 9am – 9pm (Wednesday to Friday) , 9am – 7pm (Saturday and Sunday), and 9am – 2pm (Monday) at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, Convention Halls A and B

Cost: Free admission

Canadian Famous Comedy Tour

Cowbell Comedy presents: Canadian Famous On Tour in Vancouver this Saturday. Come see what all the buzz is about and why Cowbell Comedy was recognized as one of the top 10 Canadian Artists Killing Comedy in 2021 by Interrobang.

When & Where: November 11 from 6:30-8:30 pm at The MOTN, 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Catch a Vancouver Giants Game

Vancouver Giants vs Portland Winterhawks: Friday, Nov 10 from 7 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp, BC

Moss Art Exhibition (Free)

“MOSS AFFAIR” is a free Moss Art exhibition at the Hycroft Manor by the University Women’s Club of Vancouver.

Come and explore an exhibition where you can experience the beauty of nature in your own home. It features artistic moss installations and frames created by Ukrainian-Canadian artist Anna Vagramova.

When & Where: November 8 – December 5 at the Gallery at the Hycroft Manor, 1489 McRae Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free

TEDxSFU: Unmask the Magic

The largest TEDx conference organized by SFU students is taking place this weekend, featuring 8 inspiring speakers, 3 performers, and more.

When & Where: November 11 from 10am – 6pm at the Centre Vancouver

Cost: $45

Ending Soon…

Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl

Embark on a delectable 2-week, self-guided tour featuring exclusive croissants at various locations.

Whether you prefer walking, biking, or driving, you can explore creative twists on France’s iconic pastry. Last year’s crawl featured nine vendors with unique offerings, and this year promises even more, though quantities are limited at each spot.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Bear Creek Lights (Free)

Back for another year, the popular mesmerizing light displays will once again light up the trails at Bear Creek, and the best part is, you can visit for free.

The event runs for 2 weeks at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, with the exception of Remembrance Day (November 11). Admission is free but note that tickets are required on hand for entry, and they are selling out fast.

When & Where: November 3 – November 17 at Bear Creek Park in Surrey

Cost: Free (pre-registration is required)

Vancouver’s North Shore Craft Beer Week

North Shore Craft Beer Week offers 13 days of fun at local craft breweries. You can try drinks from 10 North Shore breweries, plus a cidery and a distillery. There’s also tasty food from food trucks, prizes to win, and live music to enjoy.

When & Where: November 2-14 at various locations

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Fall Food Festival

Explore 30+ of Metro Vancouver’s best restaurants, cafes, and eateries, showcasing limited-time festival dishes alongside and signature favourites throughout the festival period.

This self-guided culinary journey allows you to explore some of city’s top autumn-inspired dishes and drinks. From pumpkin cream puffs to comforting soups, they have everything you crave on a crisp fall day.

When & Where: October 13 – November 12 at various locations across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

The 27th Annual Vancouver Asian Film Festival

The 27th edition of VAFF showcases a lineup of 131 films, encompassing 35 programs available for both in-person and virtual audiences, along with the exciting debut of over 20 world premieres.

The central theme for this year is “Fostering Possibilities,” underscoring VAFF’s dedication to bolstering filmmakers from Asian-Canadian and Asian diaspora backgrounds, whether they are newcomers or industry veterans.

Where & When: November 2 to 12 at the International Village Cineplex and Scotiabank Theatre

Tickets: Prices varies

Ongoing Things To Do

Fall Exhibits at The Museum of Surrey (Free)

The arrival of fall marks the introduction of two exciting new exhibits at the Museum of Surrey: Everything is Still Awesome and #HOPEANDHEALINGCANADA. Both exhibits just opened in October, and invite visitors to build and connect, whether it be with the ageless love of classic toys, or the journey towards hope and reconciliation.

There is also an amazing indoor playground, TD Explore Zone, to discover with your little ones. Where they can learn about sustainability while interacting with a variety of fun displays.

When & Where: October – March 2024 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Cost: Free

Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA

Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Vancouver this October with their mesmerizing show, “KOOZA.”

This highly anticipated event promises to once again transport audiences into a world of wonder and awe as only Cirque du Soleil can.

When & Where: October 21-December 31 at Concord Pacific Place, 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: $60-$70

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, November 11 – Trolls world Tour

Saturday, November 18 – The Land Before Time – 35th Anniversary

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. There are 2 weekends left this season, and Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing Five Nights at Freddy’s & The Exorcist.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface. By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 14 to November 25 on selected dates at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.