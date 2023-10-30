604 Now

Canadian Famous Comedy Tour

Cowbell Comedy presents:

Canadian Famous On Tour in Vancouver, BC on Saturday Nov 11th

Come see what all the buzz is about and why Cowbell Comedy was recognized as one of the top 10 Canadian Artists Killing Comedy in 2021 by Interrobang

This tour is showcasing some of the funniest Canadian comedians from Coast to Coast.

Follow @cowbell.comedy on Instagram for full list of tour dates!!!

Featuring: Ben McKay and Braydon Lynch

Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver, BC

When: Saturday November 11th, Doors 6:30PM Show 7PM

Location

The MOTN

1826 Triumph Street
Vancouver, BC V5L 1K3 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    November 11

  • Time

    6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

  • Tickets

    $20

