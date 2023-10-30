Canadian Famous Comedy Tour
Cowbell Comedy presents:
Canadian Famous On Tour in Vancouver, BC on Saturday Nov 11th
Come see what all the buzz is about and why Cowbell Comedy was recognized as one of the top 10 Canadian Artists Killing Comedy in 2021 by Interrobang
This tour is showcasing some of the funniest Canadian comedians from Coast to Coast.
Follow @cowbell.comedy on Instagram for full list of tour dates!!!
Featuring: Ben McKay and Braydon Lynch
Where: The MOTN – 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver, BC
When: Saturday November 11th, Doors 6:30PM Show 7PM