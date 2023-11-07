604 Now
,

TEDxSFU: Unmask the Magic

TEDxSFU

Who: The largest TEDx conference organized by SFU students.

When: Saturday, November 11th, 2023

Where: The Centre for Performing Arts, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 0H3.

What: Join us for a day of intellectual discovery, personal growth, and ideas worth sharing. The event will feature 8 inspiring speakers, along with more than 3 exceptional performers, and includes a community networking session.

TEDxSFU is more than just an event; we’re a community that celebrates individuality and values your unique journey. Engage in the conversation worth spreading across Metro Vancouver and immerse yourself in thought-provoking discussions.

Tickets are $45, and you can purchase them online now.

Location

The Centre Vancouver

777 Homer St
Vancouver, BC V6B 0H3 + Google Map

  • Date

    November 11

  • Time

    10:00 am - 6:00 pm

  • Tickets

    $45

