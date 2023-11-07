TEDxSFU: Unmask the Magic
Who: The largest TEDx conference organized by SFU students.
When: Saturday, November 11th, 2023
Where: The Centre for Performing Arts, 777 Homer Street, Vancouver, BC, V6B 0H3.
What: Join us for a day of intellectual discovery, personal growth, and ideas worth sharing. The event will feature 8 inspiring speakers, along with more than 3 exceptional performers, and includes a community networking session.
TEDxSFU is more than just an event; we’re a community that celebrates individuality and values your unique journey. Engage in the conversation worth spreading across Metro Vancouver and immerse yourself in thought-provoking discussions.
Tickets are $45, and you can purchase them online now.