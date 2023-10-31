Circle Craft Holiday Market
Circle Craft Holiday Market, the largest craft fair in Western Canada, returns for another year of seasonal delights.
The popular event is a great place to find handcrafted items and thoughtful holiday gifts for your loved ones. So whether you’re looking for jewelry, clothing, or candles, you’ll find something special at Circle Craft.
The Circle Craft Co-op is not your typical Christmas market, it celebrates sustainability, craftsmanship, creativity, and community.
With over 290 vendors, the event spans over 135,000 square feet of the Convention Centre, offering a wide range of items such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, food, and even skateboard art.
What to expect
Since 1974, this holiday market has been a beloved tradition, bringing together artists and crafters from all across Canada.
This year, there will be 24 “Budding Artists,” 87 new vendors, and 42 members of the Circle Craft Co-op, an artist-run venture with a store on Granville Island.
You’ll find Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts with a modern twist, and a focus on sustainability and size-inclusive fashions.
You can find the full list of vendors and get tickets online here.
Circle Craft Holiday Market 2023
When:
- Wednesday, November 8 from 10 am – 9 pm
- Thursday, November 9 from 10 am – 9 pm
- Friday, November 10 from 10 am – 9 pm
- Saturday, November 11 from 10 am – 7 pm
- Sunday, November 12 from 10 am – 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre
Cost:
- General Admission: $16.00
- Senior (65+) & Youth (13-17): $12
- Discounts: 50% off after 5 pm on Weekdays
