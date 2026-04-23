If you’ve been wanting to go on vacation, now actually might be a good time to do so. In spite of rising fuel prices, there are a handful of destinations that are actually priced far lower than they were last year. And it’s all backed up by data.

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Rising Prices

You probably won’t be surprised to hear that flying is more expensive than ever. From airlines tacking on fuel surcharges to the increasing cost of living, it’s a simple fact that prices are naturally going to be higher in 2026.

KAYAK, a travel research site, has plotted the prices, revealing that the average airfare for domestic Canadian flights was $307 in April 2025. Now, it’s $390. It’s not much better for international flights from a Canadian origin. In April 2025, the average airfare was $1,165. It has since jumped to $1,179.

Cheaper Flights in 2026

For those of you hoping to vacation domestically, you’ll sadly be paying more on average for your flights. Practically every destination KAYAK has listed has prices over 2025’s airfare average— except for one: Halifax, Nova Scotia. 2025’s prices were $341, whereas it now costs $320 on average.

It’s a bit different for international flights, though. Five of KAYAK’s listed destinations are either have prices lower than their 2025 counterparts, or are about on par with them in the current year. These would be the places you want to travel to right now, at least before the prices start to go up even more.

Cancún , Mexico Average airfare price in April 2025: $647 Average airfare price in April 2026: $621

, Istanbul , Turkey Average airfare price in April 2025: $1,443 Average airfare price in April 2026: $1,357

, Manila , Philippines Average airfare price in April 2025: $1,821 Average airfare price in April 2026: $1,840

, Rome , Italy Average airfare price in April 2025: $1,093 Average airfare price in April 2026: $1,103

, Tokyo , Japan Average airfare price in April 2025: $1,669 Average airfare price in April 2026: $1,658

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Curious about the average airfare prices for other locations? Check out KAYAK’s tools here.