Vancouver-Made Suntail Becomes Top-Selling RTD Brand at Legacy Liquor Stores

Vancouver-based Suntail is quickly gaining ground in one of the fastest-growing segments in beverage alcohol.

The local Ready-To-Drink (RTD) cocktail brand has secured the #1 and #2 top-selling spots at Legacy Liquor Store for the month of February. Its Sandia and Citron flavours claimed the top positions, offering a snapshot of what consumers are actually reaching for right now.

For those unfamiliar, Legacy Liquor Stores is widely known for its curated selection and strong consumer trust. As a result, performance within its stores often reflects broader buying trends across the city.

In this case, Suntail’s rise stands out. The RTD category has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with global brands and new local entrants all vying for shelf space. However, strong retail performance can often separate brands that are simply visible from those that are actually being purchased.

“Seeing Suntail become the top-selling RTDs at Legacy is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Andrew Racanelli, founder of Suntail. “Legacy is known for its curation and the trust it has with its customers, so this isn’t about placement, it’s about people choosing our product.”

He added that the brand has focused on building consistency across flavour and quality from the beginning. “That’s what we’ve focused on from day one: creating something that stands up on its own.”

At the same time, the growth of RTDs continues to reshape how people drink. Many consumers are now looking for convenience without sacrificing quality, especially for social occasions, gatherings, and casual nights out. This shift has driven demand for products that feel both accessible and elevated.

Suntail appears to be benefiting from that trend. Its flavour-forward approach and positioning within the premium RTD space have helped it resonate with a wide range of drinkers, particularly those seeking an easy alternative to traditional cocktails.

Moreover, the brand’s performance at a retailer like Legacy adds another layer of credibility. Unlike paid placements or promotions, top-selling rankings reflect actual purchasing behaviour over time. That makes milestones like this especially meaningful for both consumers and industry watchers.

While the RTD category shows no signs of slowing down, it will continue to reward brands that can deliver on both taste and consistency. For now, Suntail’s momentum suggests it is well positioned within the evolving landscape.

As spring transitions into summer, demand for convenient, ready-to-enjoy beverages is expected to rise even further. And if current trends hold, Vancouver drinkers may continue reaching for familiar names at the top of the shelf.