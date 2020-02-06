10 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Feb. 7-9)

Finally, it’s almost the weekend and there are so many things to do to make the most of it. It may still be a bit chilly out, but why should that stop you?
Here are 10 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.
Things To Do This Weekend: Entertainment
Vancouver’s 2020 Academy Awards Gala Dinner & Auction
About: This exclusive Oscar viewing gala include a champagne reception and three-course meal, as well as a silent auction.
Date: Sunday, February 9, 2020
Time: 3:30 pm
Cost: Varies
About: The Gordon Neighbourhood House offers an all-ages event to watch the Oscars live, with free popcorn and a drink. This is by donation, so bring what you can.
Date: Sunday, February 9, 2020
Time: 3:30 pm
Cost: Free
Things To Do This Weekend: Culture
Lunar New Year Celebrations at Metropolis
About: Metropolis at Metrotown is celebrating Lunar New Year over two weeks. You’ll walk into the mall to find 388 red lanterns and can participate in a range of activities. That includes traditional and modern dances, live music, fortune telling and a Travel through Asia photo booth.
Date: Now until Sunday, February 9, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Free
Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit
About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.
Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.
Date: Open Daily
Time: Various
Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)
About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.
Date: Now until February 29, 2022
Time: Various
Cost: Free
About: Get out to the theatre and enjoy this play at the Metro Theatre. It explores friendship and marriage, through the relationships between four southern belles who promised to always be the bridesmaids in each others’ weddings.
Date: Now until February 21, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.
Date: Friday January 24th, 2020 – Monday September 7th, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales
Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
About: This festival is in its 10th year and brings together 44 participating restaurants who are offering unique hot chocolate recipes. You have more than 100 to choose from, so you best get started.
Date: Now until Friday, February 14, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
New Westminster Winter Farmers Market
About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.
Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020
Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Cost: Free
