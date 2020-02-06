10 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Feb. 7-9)

Finally, it’s almost the weekend and there are so many things to do to make the most of it. It may still be a bit chilly out, but why should that stop you?

Here are 10 things you can do in Vancouver this weekend.

Things To Do This Weekend: Entertainment

Vancouver’s 2020 Academy Awards Gala Dinner & Auction

About: This exclusive Oscar viewing gala include a champagne reception and three-course meal, as well as a silent auction.

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2020

Time: 3:30 pm

Cost: Varies

West End Oscars Party

About: The Gordon Neighbourhood House offers an all-ages event to watch the Oscars live, with free popcorn and a drink. This is by donation, so bring what you can.

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2020

Time: 3:30 pm

Cost: Free

Things To Do This Weekend: Culture

Lunar New Year Celebrations at Metropolis

About: Metropolis at Metrotown is celebrating Lunar New Year over two weeks. You’ll walk into the mall to find 388 red lanterns and can participate in a range of activities. That includes traditional and modern dances, live music, fortune telling and a Travel through Asia photo booth.

Date: Now until Sunday, February 9, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Free

Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit

About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.

Date: Now until Sunday, June 28, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Shipyards Skating Rink

About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.

Date: Open Daily

Time: Various

Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)

Robson Square Ice Rink

About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.

Date: Now until February 29, 2022

Time: Various

Cost: Free

Always A Bridesmaid

About: Get out to the theatre and enjoy this play at the Metro Theatre. It explores friendship and marriage, through the relationships between four southern belles who promised to always be the bridesmaids in each others’ weddings.

Date: Now until February 21, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Science World LEGO Exhibit

About: This month, Science World is showcasing some of the world’s tallest buildings through LEGO replicas. Towers of Tomorrow exhibits 20 buildings, ranging from Canadian and Australian landmarks to those in United Arab Emirates.

Date: Friday January 24th, 2020 – Monday September 7th, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales

Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

About: This festival is in its 10th year and brings together 44 participating restaurants who are offering unique hot chocolate recipes. You have more than 100 to choose from, so you best get started.

Date: Now until Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

New Westminster Winter Farmers Market

About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.

Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cost: Free

To find more great events to check out in Vancouver, explore our Events section!