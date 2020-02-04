The Oscars are back for its 92nd year, Sunday February 9th, and there’s a couple places around Metro Vancouver where you can take in the night.

If you can’t get enough of the red carpet walks and tearful speeches, then you’re not alone. Several spots in Vancouver are hosting live screenings for your viewing pleasure.

Here’s where you can catch the Oscars in Vancouver this year:

The Park Pub Oscar Party

Watch the Oscars all roll out this year, while giving back at the same time as ticket proceeds from this event go back to Ronald McDonald House. Tickets include champagne, popcorn, prize entry and Oscars trivia.

Where: The Park Pub on 1755 Davie Street

Oscar Night Watch Party

This free event is a chance to watch the Oscars and test your Academy Award knowledge with a trivia. There will also be parties for best dressed and best guess for winners.

Where: Relish the Pub on 888 Nelson Street

The Oscars! Screening & Party

The Rio Theatre’s annual event is returning with trivia and many Oscar-themed contests. The event regularly sells out, so get tickets while you can.

Where: The Rio Theatre on 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Vancouver’s 2020 Academy Awards Gala Dinner & Auction

This exclusive Oscar viewing gala include a champagne reception and three-course meal, as well as a silent auction.

Where: Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront at 1133 West Hastings Street

West End Oscars Party

The Gordon Neighbourhood House offers an all-ages event to watch the Oscars live, with free popcorn and a drink. This is by donation, so bring what you can.

Where: Gordon Neighbourhood House at 1019 Broughton Street.

So, you have a plethora of options this year. Now it’s just a decision of what to wear!

Most of the Best Picture nominees are available to be streamed online, but if you’ve already seen them all, check out our some of the best new movies hitting theatres this February.

