10 Things To Do, Eat, See & Buy In Vancouver This Weekend (Jan. 17-19)

Things To Do This Weekend: Winter Events
About: Coquitlam’s largest free outdoor light display features a 1.2 km trail of lights that circles the Lafarge Lake. You’ll find a garden, friendly creatures and food vendors during its last weekend.
Date: November 30, 2019 to Monday, January 20, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Free
Capilano Suspension Bridge Canyon Lights 2019
About: Everyone knows about the Capilano Suspension Bridge, but the park is something else during this wintry season. The park features some of the tallest natural Christmas trees, in the world.
Date: November 22, 2019 – Sunday, January 26, 2020
Time: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Cost: Various
Things To Do This Weekend: Culture
Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life: Emily Carr Exhibit
About: Through Rapture, Rhythm and the Tree of Life, you’ll get an inside look into the art of Emily Carr and her female contemporaries.
Date: December 7, 2019 – Sunday, June 28, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
About: After a long wait and much anticipation, the new 12,000 square-foot skating rink in North Vancouver’s The Shipyards has opened, so now is as great of a time to check it out as any.
Date: Open Daily
Time: Various
Cost: Free ($7 rentals for adults, $5 for children)
About: With the winter season upon us, now is the perfect time to enjoy Vancouver’s downtown ice rink. The Robson Square rink is open until February 29 and is free for all.
Date: Now until February 29, 2022
Time: Various
Cost: Free
Things To Do This Weekend: Food & Sales
Free Popcorn For Cineplex National Popcorn Day
About: In celebration of National Popcorn Day, Cineplex locations across Canada are giving away free popcorn for all Scene members.
Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Free
About: The annual event is an opportunity to get Vancouverites out and enjoying its culinary treats. Check out the many participating restaurants and dig in.
Date: Friday, January 17 – February 2, 2020
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
About: Infinity is a surprising, funny and revelatory new play about love, sex and – math.
Date: Jan 7, 2020 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
Time: 7:30 pm & 2 pm
Cost: From $26
H Tasting Lounge Winterlust Dome Pop-Up
About: Coal Harbour’s H Tasting Lounge is hosting an exclusive one-of-a-kind experience where you and your squad can dine on their outdoor patio, in a “chic snow globe” next to the fire.
Time: December 13th to Sunday, January 19, 2020
Cost: $200 minimum order (up to 6 people)
New Westminster Winter Farmers Market
About: The New West Farmers Market’s winter market is back. Expect to see a wide variety of produce, plants, crafts and live entertainment.
Date: November 2, 2019 to Saturday, April, 18, 2020
Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Cost: Free
