The Real Reason The Famous White Rock Looks Smaller Than Your Childhood

If you grew up in Metro Vancouver, you likely have fond memories of going to White Rock with your friends and family.

And one of the most exciting things to do there was check out the giant White Rock on the shores of Semiahmoo Bay, which of course is how the city got its name.

But you may have noticed over the years that the iconic White Rock is not quite as big as it seemed when you’re younger. While a lot of things often seem bigger when you’re a kid, this one actually has some truth to it.

According to the White Rock Sun, the boulder is slowly disappearing into the ground. It has sunk approximately 4 feet over the last 115 years.

More about the white rock

The large boulder that sits on the beach near the promenade is a 486 tonne granite stone. It was reportedly brought to shore by a breakaway piece of glacier many years ago.

According to local legend, the rock was named after a white rock that was used by the Semiahmoo First Nations people as a landmark for navigating the waters of Boundary Bay. The rock was also said to have served as a meeting place for the Semiahmoo people and early European settlers.

Ever since then, it’s become a popular fixture in the region. And hopefully, it will be around for many more years to come.

Today, the White Rock is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Visitors can walk along the promenade and admire the stunning views of the rock and the ocean, or take a stroll on the beach and get up close and personal with the rock itself.

You can learn more about the city of White Rock by reading it’s history here.

