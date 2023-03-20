Surrey’s Iconic Pink Hotel Was Just Listed For Sale

The once-popular Pacific Inn Resort in Surrey, also known as the Pink Palace, closed its doors in 2018 to undergo major renovations. Although there have been proposals to reopen the hotel over the years, none have ever gone through. Instead, it was painted white, and became the site of paranormal tours, and then a filming location, even appearing in a Stephen King web series.

The latest update, though, has the Pink Palace listed for sale as a ‘rare and exclusive opportunity’.

Pink Palace Surrey on Sale

The 4.80-acre site located at 1160 King George Blvd, Surrey, is currently being listed on Colliers for an undisclosed amount.

The location is described as a rare opportunity to acquire and redevelop the site formerly known as the Pacific Inn Resort and Conference Centre situated in South Surrey.

The listing states that future owners will have the chance to make much-needed modifications to the building before reintroducing it to visitors.

The property is located in a popular spot, with direct access to the US Border by two land crossings as well as being within a short drive of all major cities within the Lower Mainland.

Property Features

At 4.80 Acres, the property provides scale for a future mixed-use development.

Potential to renovate the current structure to a branded Hotel and Conference Centre in an underserved market.

The property has direct exposure to King George Boulevard and Highway 99, major connecting routes in the city.

Located in an amenity rich area with some of the city’s best restaurants, cafes, and shopping centres.

The property is also described to have high ceilings, 420 parking stalls, and an airplane hangar-sized atrium. There are two kitchens, 150 hotel rooms, a pool, hot tub, restaurant, and bar.

Sale areas

Site Area: 209,042 SF or 4.800 Acres

Building Area: 136,411 SF

Take a look at the property

You can see the full listing here