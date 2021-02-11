Once Popular Surrey Pink Palace Is Now a Paranormal Tours and Horror Playground

The once pink palace is no more.

You may recall driving by the brightly coloured Pacific Inn resort in South Surrey, BC, the hotel close to the border and can be seen from the highway. It announced its closure back in October 2018.

However, it is now being used in an unexpected way.

Horror Films

Shortly after closing, the resort was used for a horror series, based on the Stephen King novel, The Stand. It’s reported that most of the scenes were shot inside the vacant hotel.

In fact, that seemed to be so fitting that it continues to be used as a place to film paranormal movies and horror flicks.

Paranormal Tours

The popularity led to a brand new theme for the once tropical resort, it is now operating under the name Pink Palace Film. It now hosts paranormal tours and touted as the “ultimate hotel and film location.”

The 5 acre property, with high ceilings, massive atrium, 150 hotel rooms, a pool, hot tub, restaurant, bar and hosts zero guests.

Since it closed in 2018, the facility is only open for production companies and offering paranormal tours for entertainment.

The hotel offers guided tours, detailing some of the historical findings that may have led to the spirits that roam the Pink Palace today.

Surrey Pink Palace Paranormal Tours

Cost: Guided tours are $25 and Guided Paranormal Investigations are $50.

Where: 1160 King George Blvd, Surrey, B.C.

